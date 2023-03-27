FS Life's Mikoto introduces March — a fine silver jewellery brand

Each piece of jewellery from March comes with a certificate of authenticity for silver, ensuring that the brand maintains quality standards across each stage of production.

Mikoto, a silver and semi-precious jewellery brand by FS Life, has completed a rebranding effort as the brand enters its next phase of growth. At the core of this rebranding is its transition from semi-precious to fine silver jewellery with a new name, March.

Having engaged with customers through Mikoto, FS Life found the need to bring in silver jewelry that resonates with everyday to occasion wear needs of the women of today. Moreover, educating them on how they can accessorize well was identified as an important factor. This led to the creation of March, a brand that offers quality silver jewelry and educates customers on how to style and wear it, the firm said.

“March's product philosophy revolves around making classic jewelry an everyday and occasion-wear accessory that's comfortable, easy to wear, and affordable. The brand's design aesthetic is "Minimally Maximal," where each piece exudes the boldness of silver in an overall elegant design,” it said.

"Our aim is to make jewelry an effortless experience for women. We want to empower them with knowledge and offer them quality silver jewelry that complements their every day to occasion wear style," said Ayushi Gudwani, founder of March.

March is now available for purchase on Mikoto’s website, and they are planning to soon launch their retail stores across the country.