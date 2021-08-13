From Vodafone Idea to Twitter India, here are the top news of the day

From Vodafone Idea's chief writing a heartfelt letter to the company's users - to - Twitter India head moving to the United States in a new role after a lengthy Twitter-Centre tussle - and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.

ECONOMY

Central Board of RBI reviews current economic situation

RBI's Central Board is reviewing India's current economic situation and the policy measures taken by the central bank to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Continue reading

RBI to hike rates starting early 2022, take more steps towards policy normalization: Analysts

Analysts expect RBI to hike interest rates in the first half of 2022, saying that India's central bank may be hitting the end of its tolerance level of high inflation. RBI, in its bi-monthly meet earlier in August, kept the interest rates unchanged, with a majority of 5-1. Continue reading

Core inflation to remain sticky at around 6%; market expects RBI to rationalise rates soon: Experts

Experts told CNBC-TV18 that while we were below consensus with a CPI inflation of 5.47 percent, if you look at the internals like food prices, they came down. We were expecting the food prices to go down, but the core inflation still remains sticky at 5.9 percent. As we go ahead, it may remain sticky at around 6 percent, Senior Economist Upasna Bhardwaj said. Continue reading

BUSINESS

Vodafone-Idea CEO to users: Telco committed to offering superior services, propositions

While Vodafone-Idea seemed to have hit a rock bottom, its CEO Ravinder Takkar affirmed it will continue providing "superior services and best-in-class propositions". In a letter to users, he said the telco has built a 5G-ready network and incorporated technologies to cater to smart cities, smart machines and smart citizens. Continue Reading

Adi Godrej to step down as Godrej Industries Chairman, Nadir Godrej to take over

After having helmed the Godrej Industries for over four decades, 79-year-old Adi Godrej has announced retirement. Godrej will continue to serve as the Chairman of Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of Godrej Industries Limited (GIL). Nadir Godrej, the current GIL MD, will take over as the Chairman and MD of GIL. Continue reading

Not in Govt’s interest to let Vodafone Idea slip, says IDFC First Bank CEO

“Out of the total Rs 1.8 lakh crore debt of Vodafone Idea, close to Rs 1.55 lakh crore is owned by the government itself either in form of AGR or spectrum dues. So, I think it is a very significant interest to the Government of India to keep this relationship and keep the telecom sector alive. The government will think very seriously about it, very smart people there, they will solve the problem,” said Vaidyanathan. IDFC First Bank has an exposure of Rs 3,244 crore (3 percent of its loan book) in VIL. Continue reading V Vaidyanathan, the MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank said the government is serious about finding a resolution for debt-ridden Vodafone-Idea.

MARKETS

Bharti Airtel concludes spectrum trading agreement with Reliance Jio; shares hit a record high

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has closed its agreement with Reliance Jio Infocomm. The agreement involved the transfer of the 'Right to Use' of Airtel's MHz spectrum in three circles of Jio. Following the announcement, the share price of Airtel rose over 2 percent to hit a fresh record high of Rs 638.60. Meanwhile, the shares of Reliance Industries were nearly a percent higher at Rs 2,130. Continue reading

Three new IPOs

EARNINGS

SpiceJet Q1 results: Posts net loss of Rs 729 crore in Q1

SpiceJet has posted a net loss of Rs 729 crore for the first quarter of FY 2021-22, as compared to a loss of Rs 593.4 crore during the same period last fiscal. Continue reading

Grasim Industries Q1 net up nearly four-folds to Rs 2,447.97 cr

Aditya Birla Group-owned Grasim Industries Ltd reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,447.97 crore in Q1 FY22, lower than Rs 616.99 crore posted a fiscal ago. Continue reading

INDIA

BMC chief exclusive: One vaccine dose must for all employees to reopen shops; decision on cinemas soon

Iqbal Singh, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Chief said it targets to vaccinated Mumbaikars by the end of November 2021. He said, once the target is lifted, he will lift all the restrictions. He also mentioned children below the age of 18 will be allowed to visit malls, shops, and restaurants from August 15. Continue reading

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari gets new role in US

Manish Maheshwari, the head of Twitter India is being moved to take charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets globally. The announcement comes days after GoI confirmed to the Delhi High Court that Twitter is in compliance with new IT rules that came into effect in May 2021. Continue reading

