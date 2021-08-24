From SC relief to Bharti Airtel to COVID 3rd wave predictions to Zomato extending losses; here are top news of Aug 24

The Supreme Court has granted relief to Bharti Airtel in the AGR dues case, restraining the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) from encashing Airtel's bank guarantees. The shares of food-tech company Zomato fell 5 percent on Tuesday, falling over 13 percent in two trading sessions. An expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has predicted a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country anytime between September and October. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.

Economy

India's GDP likely to grow at 18.5% in April-June quarter this fiscal: SBI

A research report by SBI suggests India's GDP is expected to grow at 18.5 percent with an upward bias in the first quarter of the financial year. This estimate is lower than RBI's projection of 21.4 percent. Read the entire report

India's crude oil production continues to fall, dips 3.2 pc in July

produced less than its targets. India produced 2.5 million tonnes of crude oil, lesser as compared to 9.9 million produced a year ago. India's crude oil production fell by over 3 percent in July, as ONGCless than its targets. India produced 2.5 million tonnes of crude oil, lesser as compared to 9.9 million produced a year ago. Continue reading

Supreme Court grants relief to Bharti Airtel and restrains DoT from encashing telco's guarantees

The apex court, while hearing plea by Airtel against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications' adjusted gross revenue dues (AGR dues), granted relief to the former. It restrained DoT from encashing Airtel's bank guarantees for three weeks. Here's what the bench said

Markets

Zomato shares extend losses, fall over 13% in two sessions; experts still bullish

The shares of food-tech company Zomato fell 5 percent Tuesday, falling over 13 percent in two trading sessions. Despite the slump, experts remain bullish on the stock. Read what experts are saying

Prefer India over China; neutral on emerging markets: Standard Chartered Wealth

Standard Chartered Wealth Management prefers China over India along with South Korea, its CIO, Steve Brice told CNBC-TV18. “Within an asset allocation perspective, we still prefer both the US and Europe. Within the region (EMs), we do prefer India over China along with South Korea as well. It's another market we are bullish on at the moment,” Brice said. Here's what Brice said

Financial bids for BPCL likely in November; hope to complete divestment by March 2022: Govt officials

Government officials have told CNBC-TV18 that financial bids for BPCL may take place in November 2021 and that the divestment should be complete by March 2022. Read the exclusive story here

India

Hope Afghanistan’s territory isn't used by terror outfits like JeM and LeT: India at UNHRC

Indian ambassador Indra Mani Pandey on Tuesday said that India was hoping that Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and its territory is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM. Continue Reading

COVID-19 3rd wave by Sept-Oct, say experts; warn of 6 lakh cases a day if vaccination pace not increased

An expert panel, set up by an institute under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has predicted a third wave of COVID-19 hitting the country anytime between September and October and suggested significantly ramping up the vaccination pace. Continue Reading

Narayan Rane arrested over 'slap Uddhav Thackeray' remark

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane for his 'slap' remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Continue Reading

World

Afghanistan crisis: Ukrainian plane sent for evacuation hijacked in Kabul

A Ukrainian plane that arrived in Afghanistan to evacuate Ukrainians has been hijacked by unidentified people who flew it into Iran, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin said on Tuesday. Continue Reading

UAE suspends visa-on-arrival service for passengers arriving from India

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. No reason is being stated behind the order. Continue Reading

US President Joe Biden's rating drops below 50% for first time in 'summer of discontent

After a spike in US COVID-19 cases and bipartisan criticism over the chaos from America's withdrawal from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden's overall job-approval rating has dipped below 50 percent among adults for the first time in his early presidency, according to a new NBC News Poll. Continue Reading

You & Me

Apple iPad Air 5 or iPad 6 mini; which one to pick?

The sixth-generation iPad mini is expected to see a host of features as well as a design overhaul, though no details of its price range or date of launch have been announced. Continue Reading

Income tax return filing: Key things to know before using form ITR-2

Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is the process by which a taxpayer can report total income earned in a financial year. The taxpayer can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during the financial year by filing it for that year. Continue Reading

COVID-19 vaccine slots can now be booked via WhatsApp