From RBI turning into a writer to experts saying Delta variant not a worrying factor, here are top news of August 18

RBI's August bulletin leads us to believe our central bank hired a literature graduate to conclude the 'State Of The Economy' report. After RBI partially lifted the restrictions to sell new credit cards, the shares of HDFC Bank rose 4 percent (and underwent profit booking). Dr Gagandeep Kang, a noted clinical scientist, on Wednesday said that COVID-19 vaccines are working against the Delta variant and people should not rush for booster shots. For all these stories and everything in between, here is some top news of the day.

ECONOMY

Inflation on track to meet projections: RBI

Inflation will likely remain with the central bank's projected levels for the rest of the year, RBI said, highlighting that inflation containment comes at the cost of economic growth. In its second bi-monthly meeting, TBI had raised the inflation target for FY22 to 5.7 percent from 5.1 percent. Continue reading

RBI goes spiritual in August bulletin, leaves netizens divided

RBI's August bulletin leads us to believe our central bank hired a literature graduate to conclude the 'State Of The Economy' report. Its un-central bank-like language has drawn more attention than the rest of the 35 pages detailed India's economy. Continue reading

Domestic LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 25

Centre has hiked the prices of domestic LPG cylinder price by Rs 25 every cylinder, wef August 17. In July too, the prices were raised by Rs 25. Check the latest prices in your state

MARKETS

HDFC Bank shares jump after RBI partially lifts ban, allows it to sell new credit cards

After RBI partially lifted the restrictions to sell new credit cards, the shares of HDFC Bank rose 4 percent (and underwent profit booking). RBI had barred it from issuing new credit cards some eight months ago. Check how the stock performed

Maruti Suzuki shares rise after Goldman Sachs retains buy rating

The shares of Maruti Suzuki also rose after the brokerage firm Goldman Sachs retained a buy rating on the stock, despite the automaker cutting the production limit for August. Check Goldman Sachs' target price for the stock

Vedanta extends losses for second day; falls 2% as Madras HC issues notice for Tuticorin unit

The shares of Vedanta continued their downward journey for the second day after Madras High Court issued notice to the company for remediation of contaminated sites at the Tuticorin sites. Here's why the stocks are falling

BUSINESS

ICICI Bank gains at HDFC Bank's expense in credit cards amid RBI ban

While the market leader, HDFC Bank, could not issue new credit cards, banks like ICICI and SBI seized the opportunity to cut the gap with the market leader. Both lenders have witnessed growth in the credit card segment. Click here to see what went down

INTERNATIONAL

Fed’s Jerome Powell says there's no returning to pre-pandemic economy -

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the US economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic and it is important that the central bank adapt to those changes. Continue Reading

US retail sales fell 1.1% in July; Americans cut spending as COVID cases surge

Retail sales fell a seasonal adjusted 1.1 percent in July from the month before, the US Commerce Department said Tuesday. It was a much larger drop than the 0.3 percent decline Wall Street analysts had expected. Continue Reading

Haiti earthquake: Survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000

Survivors of the earthquake that killed at least 1,941 people in Haiti clamoured for food, shelter and medical care on Tuesday as search and rescue efforts resumed after a tropical storm lashed the Caribbean nation with rain, causing dangerous flooding. Continue Reading

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines work against Delta variant; people shouldn't rush for booster shots, says Dr Gagandeep Kang

Dr Gagandeep Kang, a noted clinical scientist, on Wednesday said that COVID-19 vaccines are working against the Delta variant and people should not rush for booster shots. The microbiologist and virologist said the third dose does help but it does not guarantee protection. Continue Reading

WHO issues medical alert as fake Covishield vaccines found in India, Uganda

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a medical product alert on 'falsified' COVID-19 vaccine Covishield identified in India and Uganda. The Serum Institute of India, manufacturer of Covishield, has confirmed that some vials reported at the patient level were fake. Continue Reading

