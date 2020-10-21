Business From Priya Village Roadshow to PVR: How Ajay Bijli built India’s largest multiplex chain Updated : October 21, 2020 06:28 PM IST After his father passed away in 1992, Ajay juggled between the family’s transport business in the day and Priya Cinemas at night A Hollywood distributor who Bijli was in touch with, asked him to contact Village Roadshow in Australia, a company looking to enter India Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.