  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

From Priya Village Roadshow to PVR: How Ajay Bijli built India’s largest multiplex chain

Updated : October 21, 2020 06:28 PM IST

After his father passed away in 1992, Ajay juggled between the family’s transport business in the day and Priya Cinemas at night
A Hollywood distributor who Bijli was in touch with, asked him to contact Village Roadshow in Australia, a company looking to enter India
From Priya Village Roadshow to PVR: How Ajay Bijli built India’s largest multiplex chain

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

Fire at Royal Enfield transit stockyard; Eicher Motors shares drop over 1%

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps 113% to Rs 1,235 crore

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Jio Platforms, Qualcomm jointly test 5G solutions; achieve over 1GBPS milestone

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement