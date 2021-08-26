From new drone rules to global oil majors joining race for BPCL; here are the top news of Aug 26

The Centre has notified Drone Rules, 2021 to attempt relaxing the rules and regulations surrounding the drone ecosystem. Global oil majors may be teaming to acquire BPCL and compete for India's biggest privatisation effort. Reliance Life Sciences has sought regulatory approval to conduct early-stage human trials of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.

ECONOMY

Government notifies drone rules, no permission now required for green zones

The Centre has notified Drone Rules, 2021 to attempt relaxing the rules and regulations surrounding the drone ecosystem and give it a boost. Per the new rules, the maximum penalty is now reduced to Rs 1 lakh. Want to know more new rules? Click here

Global oil majors may be joining race for BPCL

Global oil majors may be teaming to acquire BPCL, govt-owned oil and gas corporation and compete for India's biggest privatisation effort. Detailing the 'Next Step', the 'Brief Note on BPCL Disinvestment' said Transaction Advisor and Asset Valuer are to submit an inception report, bidders have to complete due diligence of the company, and sale-purchase agreement has to be finalised. Check out who is in the race here

Asset monetisation plan seeing positive response from private sector: NITI Aayog VC

Dr Rajiv Kumar, the VC of Niti Aayog said he is very pleased and amazed at the response received from the private sector towards the asset monetisation plan. Read his views on the plan here

MARKET

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre fixes price band at Rs 522-531 for IPO

Hyderabad-based Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, a diagnostics network, has fixed a price band of Rs 522-531 for its initial public offering (IPO), which is set to hit Dalal Street on September 1. Vijaya Diagnostic's IPO, estimated to be worth Rs 1,895 crore, will be the 39th in the country so far in 2021. Know more about the company here.

M&M Financial Services to rope in Raul Rebello as new COO; shares gain

The company has inducted Raul Rebello, Axis Bank’s previous EVP & head of rural lending & financial inclusion as its COO. CNBC-TV18 reported that MMFSL is looking to strengthen its top management team in a challenging environment. Here's how the shares responded.

Correction in broader markets a healthy sign focus on bottom-up approach: Emkay Global

The recent correction in the broader market is a healthy sign, and investors should focus on the ‘bottom-up’ approach while buying midcaps, says Krishna Kumar Karwa, MD, Emkay Global.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Karwa said more money was moving into large-cap names. Check out his views on broader markets.

INDIA

Situation in Afghanistan 'critical', govt committed to full evacuation of Indians, says S Jaishankar

The government on Thursday said the situation in Afghanistan is "critical" and it is trying to evacuate nationals as soon as possible. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed opposition leaders on the latest situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban captured power in the country last week. Continue Reading

Centre clears nine names, including 3 women judges, for elevation to Supreme Court

The collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has recommended these nine names. The apex court, which came into being on January 26, 1950, has seen very few women judges since its inception. Continue Reading

Reliance Life Sciences seeks nod for human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Reliance Life Sciences has sought regulatory approval to conduct early-stage human trials of its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) will review the application. Continue Reading

WORLD

United States urges Afghans to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges

Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport next week. Continue Reading

US to work with Big Tech, finance sector on new cybersecurity guidelines

The US government on Wednesday said it would work with industry to hammer out new guidelines to improve the security of the technology supply chain, as President Joe Biden appealed to private sector executives to "raise the bar on cybersecurity." Continue Reading

Fed Chair Powell might not want to create turbulence for market, says Wells Fargo's Jacobsen

The central bankers of the world will be meeting in Jackson Hole for the symposium starting today. Investors will keenly watch for Powell's speech on Friday, August 27, where he is expected to provide details on tapering back on the Fed's massive quantitative easing, its massive stimulus. Continue Reading

YOU & ME

Which COVID-19 test should you take?

While the RT-PCR test delivers result in a day or two, the DIY gives results in 15 minutes. But the PCR results are far more accurate than the DIY kit. The antigen tests or the rapid test is also recommended if you are contagious. Check out which one should you opt for

Income tax return filing: Key things to know before using ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms

Income Tax Department has notified 7 forms for filing ITR this year. These forms include Sahaj (ITR-1), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, Form Sugam (ITR-4), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7. Continue Reading

