  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

From Myntra to CureFit and now Tata: A look at Mukesh Bansal's epic journey

Updated : June 08, 2021 19:19:56 IST

Bansal's entrepreneurial journey started in 2007 with Myntra, a company he founded along with Ashutosh Lawania and Vineet Saxena, his juniors from IIT Kanpur. After starting out as a personalised gifting startup, Myntra pivoted in 2011 to sell fashion and lifestyle products
From Myntra to CureFit and now Tata: A look at Mukesh Bansal's epic journey
Published : June 08, 2021 07:19 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Free vaccine, food grains to cost govt up to Rs 1.45 lakh crore

Free vaccine, food grains to cost govt up to Rs 1.45 lakh crore

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

SEBI fines Franklin Templeton AMC, bars Vivek and Rupa Kudva from securities market for 1 year

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

Japan upgrades Q1 GDP on smaller hit to domestic demand

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
  • LIVE-TV

recommended for you

Advertisement