From Karan Johar’s Ajeeb Daastaans to Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa, Netflix unveils 41 new titles Updated : March 07, 2021 01:14 PM IST The new movies and shows also feature some of the top producers and production houses of India. Netflix is currently one of the most popular OTT platforms in India, closely competing with Amazin Prime Video, Hotstar and Zee5, among others. Published : March 07, 2021 01:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply