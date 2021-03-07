From Karan Johar’s Ajeeb Daastaans to Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa, Netflix unveils 41 new titles

With OTT viewing becoming the de facto destination for movies and shows, Netflix India has lined up 41 original movies and shows for the Indian market. From new seasons of popular shows like Little Things, Mismatched and Delhi Crime, to entirely new shows and movies, Netflix has unveiled a plethora of titles, all from Indian creators. Netflix has called this its ‘next big leap’ in India.

The new movies and shows also feature some of the top producers and production houses of India such as Viacom18, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

Popular director and producer from the south Mani Ratnam will also be producing an anthology called Navarasa, starring popular actors such as Revathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy, Siddarth, Prakashraj, among others.

The new line-up also includes 13 new movies including Ajeeb Daastaans, an anthology produced by Karan Johar, Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan, Haseen Dillruba starring Tapsee Pannu, among others. There are 15 upcoming shows, which will also see Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s digital debut through ‘Aranyak’. Madhuri Dixit too, will make her OTT foray through the show Finding Anamika.

Other new shows include Bombay Begums, and Decoupled starring popular actor R Madhavan.

In addition to this, there are 6 new comedy shows, four new documentaries and three reality shows on the anvil. Reality shows include the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and The Big Day.

“Our upcoming lineup features more variety and diversity than we have seen before. From the biggest films and series to gripping documentaries and reality, and bold comedy formats. We are taking our next big leap in India to bring you more than 40 powerful and irresistible stories from all corners of the country,” Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix is currently one of the most popular OTT platforms in India, closely competing with Amazin Prime Video, Hotstar and Zee5, among others.