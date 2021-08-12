From CPI easing to Taliban advancing in Afghanistan, here are the top news of the day

The market is on a bull run, passenger car sales are looking up, restrictions are easing and consumer inflation has also started easing. Here are some of the top economy, market, business and international news of the day:

ECONOMY

Retail inflation eases to 5.59 percent in July

India's retail inflation eased to 5.59 percent in July 2021, lower than 6.26 percent measured in June. Retail inflation is measured by the Consumer Price Index. Earlier this month, the RBI projected the CPI inflation at 5.7 percent during 2021-22 - 5.9 percent in the second quarter, 5.3 percent in third, and 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter of the fiscal. Continue reading

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rise 45 percent in July; two-wheelers sales fall 2%

The passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 45 percent to 2.64 lakh units in July. This is higher as compared to 1.82 lakh units in the same month in 2020. Meanwhile, two-wheelers dispatches fell 2 percent from 12.81 lakh units to 12.53 lakh units, YoY. Continue reading

Govt willing to hear and respond to industry, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian economy has stayed level-faced while fighting coronavirus and has benefitted thus. She said the time has come for the industry to come forward, make investments and push economic recovery as the government is committed to taking steps to boost the growth. Continue reading

BUSINESS

Bajaj Auto may not be the best place to make the most of EV opportunity, says Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, the managing director said while Bajaj Auto is on the cusp of a big disruption in auto space, it is not best placed to make the most of the EV opportunity. He warned the cost of missing out on this EV bus could be high for the company. The history definitely says so. Continue reading

Royal Enfield CEO Vinod K Dasari resigns, B Govindarajan named as executive director

Eicher Motors on Thursday said Vinod K Dasari, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield and executive director of the board has decided to step down with effect from August 13, 2021. Effective August 18, B Govindarajan will take on the responsibility of leading Royal Enfield. Continue reading

INTERNATIONAL

US calls on OPEC and its allies to pump more oil -

United States President Joe Biden has urged the oil cartel OPEC to boost oil output as gasoline prices continue rising high, thus hindering global economic recovery. This comes as the US is seeking the mantle of global leadership in the fight against climate change by discouraging drilling at home. Continue reading

US consumer prices rise in July slowest since February

The United States consumers witnessed a price rise in products last month, but numbers show the pace was slower since February. Consumer prices have jumped 0.5 percent from June to July, as compared to the surge of 0.9 percent a month ago. Rising inflation is an Achilles' heel for the economic recovery and the numbers surely bring good news for the country. Continue reading

US lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

American senators have introduced a bill to rein the app stores of both Google and Apple, arguing they exert too much market control. This bill aims to bar app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system. Continue reading

MARKETS

Lupin share price falls over 11% in two session after Q1 results; brokerages cut target

Lupin shares extended their losses on Thursday, falling another five percent after the company’s first-quarter earnings missed street estimates. The stock is down almost 14 percent in the last four trading sessions. Continue Reading

IRCTC shares hit 52-week high after stock split announcement

The Indian Railways' wholly-owned listed subsidiary, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Thursday announced a split of its equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each. Shares of IRCTC surged 6 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,727. Continue Reading

GENERAL

ISRO fails to put GISAT-1 in orbit due to performance anomaly in cryo stage

The second mission of India's own space research organisation ISRO ran into trouble late last night as its effort to place an observation satellite became unsuccessful due to a performance anomaly. If the mission would have been successful, the satellite could inform as well in advance of natural disasters, episodic events, and other disaster warnings. Continue reading

Taliban advances across two-third of Afghanistan, eyes Kabul; what next for India?

With the Taliban offensive becoming intense by the day, political observers fear that the war can spread beyond the borders of Afghanistan.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is in touch with all the stakeholders in Afghanistan and closely monitoring the ground situation in the war-ravaged country. Continue reading

