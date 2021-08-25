From FM meeting PSU bankers to Rana Kapoor getting Sebi relief; here are the top news of Aug 25

India could get the license for the bad bank very soon, Debashish Panda, the secretary of the Department of Financial Services said Wednesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a district-wise outreach to be undertaken by banks to help credit growth in October. Meanwhile, Markets regulator Sebi ordered defreezing of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day.

ECONOMY

India to get a license for bad bank very soon, says DFS Secretary

India could get the license for the bad bank very soon, Debashish Panda, the secretary of the Department of Financial Services said Wednesday. The IBA had filed an application in June with the Registrar of the Companies at the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) to incorporate both the asset reconstruction company and its debt management company. Click here to know IBA's progress

If only words could heal the auto industry

They wouldn't, the Chairman of Maruti Suzuki, RC Bhargava said. While government officials made a lot of statements supporting the automobile industry, but when it comes to taking actual steps, nothing has happened, Bhargava said. Click here to read what Bhargava said

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to the banking industry

Finance Minister Sitharaman while speaking to the banking industry Wednesday said it is too early to say if there is a lack of demand for credit. She announced a district-wise outreach to be undertaken by banks to help credit growth in October. She spoke about this and this too

MARKET

Rakesh Jhunjuhnwala picks stake in Canara Bank; how Big Bull's latest buy fares among peers

Canara Bank was in focus Wednesday after data showed Big Bull has picked a stake in the state-run lender. With this, he now has stake in three banking stocks. Click here to read how his latest buy fared among peers

SEBI orders freezing of bank, demat accounts, MF Folios of Rana Kapoor

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday ordered defreezing of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank. Kapoor is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in March 2020 in the alleged Yes Bank fraud case. Here's what it means

Q1FY22 earnings performance brimming recovery hope; analysts stay positive

Corporate earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 have been in line with the elevated expectations supported by a lower base. The localised restrictions in several parts of the country amid the second COVID-19 wave had a lesser impact as compared to that of the first wave that witnessed stringent lockdowns in the April-June period of last year. Here's what analysts believe

INDIA

All Afghans must travel to India on e-Visa, says Home Ministry

The Home Ministry on Wednesday said that all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa. The ministry said that the measure is being taken owing to the prevailing situation in Afghanistan. Continue Reading

Indian Army gets the first batch of indigenous multi-mode hand grenades

The first batch of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) is part of the Army’s order for 10 lakh multi-mode grenades at a cost of Rs 400 crore. The grenades have been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and will replace the outdated British era grenades. Continue Reading

Monsoon check: IMD predicts subdued rainfall activity in North, Central, Eest India during next 4 days

North, central and western parts of India is likely to see subdued rainfall activity during the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. Continue Reading

WORLD

Possible Havana syndrome case delays US Vice President Kamala Harris' Vietnam trip

US Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by an investigation into two possible cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, administration officials said. Continue Reading

US scrambles to complete Afghanistan pullout as threat of attacks rises

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States is on pace to finish evacuations from Afghanistan by August 31 but left open the chance of extending the deadline, saying reaching that goal depends on cooperation from the country's new Taliban rulers. Continue Reading

UN sees massive drop in COVID vaccinations in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

In the first week following the Taliban conquest of Kabul, COVID-19 vaccinations in Afghanistan have dropped by 80 percent, the UN agency UNICEF said, warning that half of the few doses delivered to the country so far are close to expiry. Continue Reading

YOU AND ME

Instagram is replacing 'swipe up' feature

Instagram is reportedly doing away with the swipe-up gesture, which helped access links mentioned in stories, and replacing it with link stickers. Some Instagram users reported that they have received a notification in the application stating this change and that it will be implemented from August 30, 2021. Click here to read the new changes

Closing your credit card? Keep these things in mind

Closing your credit card? Make sure you pay your balance in full and ensure there are no standing instructions on the card. Remember, the age of your card matters and you might want to redeem all the benefits before the closure. Oh, and also ensure there are no big loans coming up anytime soon. Continue reading

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 available for pre-booking