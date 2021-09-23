Freshworks' Nasdaq listing a historic milestone for India SaaS, says CEO Girish Mathrubooham

Freshworks has become the first Indian SaaS company to list on the NASDAQ raising over $1 billion in its IPO. And it is now valued at over $10 billion . CNBC-TV18 spoke with the founder and CEO, Girish Mathrubooham post the historic listing.

“It feels great, it is a historic milestone, not just for Freshworks but also for India, as it is the first Indian SaaS company to go public in the US. It is all sinking in. I am really excited and I look at this as a big step in our long journey.

We want to truly build the most iconic product company to ever come out of India. And so this is day zero - we will celebrate today, but go back to work tomorrow and start to execute our journey to build Freshworks as a global successful public product company,” Mathrubooham said.

He further said, as long as all of our long-term investors understand they want sustainable growth and eventual balance between profitability and growth. We have educated long-term investors on our model of how we look at growth. We will continue to invest in growth, if it makes sense and that we can continue to do it efficiently.

He said the 50 percent-plus growth in the first six months of FY21 was because of a weak base in 2020. "We gave a lot of concessions to customers" during the second wave of COVID-19, he said.

“We want the investment community to think of Freshworks more like the mid-30s to high-30’s kind of growth company over the long term, which we think is sustainable,” he said.

