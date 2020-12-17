Business Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 11,907 cr since closure in April Updated : December 17, 2020 02:50 PM IST Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 11,907 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April. Franklin Templeton MF had shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.