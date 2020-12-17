  • SENSEX
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 11,907 cr since closure in April

Updated : December 17, 2020 02:50 PM IST

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 11,907 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April.
Franklin Templeton MF had shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.
