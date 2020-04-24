Business Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot? Updated : April 24, 2020 05:36 PM IST With 26 years of research experience and 19 years of portfolio management experience, Kamath is said to be a key decision-maker on investing in sub-AAA rated bonds or any form of structured debt. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365