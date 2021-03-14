  • SENSEX
FPIs pull out Rs 7,013 crore from Indian markets so far this month

Updated : March 14, 2021 12:17 PM IST

FPIs pulled out Rs 531 crore from equities and Rs 6,482 crore from the debt segment between March 1-13.
They had pumped in Rs 23,663 crore in Indian markets in February and Rs 14,649 crore in January, on net basis.
