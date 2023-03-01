Foxconn Chairman Young Liu meets PM Modi for second time in 8 months

Recently, a joint venture between Vedanta and Foxconn had finalised the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad as the location for setting up India's first semiconductor plant.

Electronics manufacturing giant Hon Hai Technology Group's (Foxconn) Chairman Young Liu on Wednesday, March 1, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was their second meeting after June, 2022, when Modi met Young and welcomed Foxconn's plans for expanding its electronics manufacturing capacity in India.

"Today we had a warm meeting with Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and updated him on our good progress in the country," the Taiwanese major said in a tweet.

"Foxconn will continue to build an ecosystem in India allowing all our stakeholders to share, collaborate and thrive," the company added.

Also Read: What Tata Group has to say about its proposed deal to buy out Bisleri

Replying to the Foxconn tweet, Modi on tweeted, "Had a good meeting with Mr. Young Liu. Our discussions covered various topics aimed at enhancing India’s tech and innovation eco-system."

Recently, a joint venture of Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Foxconn had finalised the Dholera Special Investment Region near Ahmedabad for setting up their semiconductor and display manufacturing facility.

Vedanta and Foxconn in September last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 1,54,000 crore to set up the plant in the state. This will be the first manufacturing facility for semiconductors in India.

Foxconn is said to be the world's largest electronics manufacturer, with total revenue exceeding NT$ (New Taiwan dollar) 6 trillion in 2022. As of last year, it ranks 20th in the Fortune Global 500. Foxconn has 173 campuses and offices in 24 countries or regions around the world.

The primary product segments for the company include smart consumer electronics (smartphones, TVs, game consoles, among others), cloud and networking products (servers, communication networks), computing products (computers, tablets) and components and others (connectors, mechanical parts, services).

Also Read: Apple supplier Foxlink unlikely to resume full operations in India for two months