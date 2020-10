Piramal Enterprises, Adani Properties, Oaktree Capital and SC Lowy have submitted their bids to acquire wholesale assets of DHFL. The development that comes hours before the end of the deadline for the submission of bids is a relief for banks that were bracing for a lukewarm response after reports emerged that many of the players who had initially shown interest may actually not take part in the process.

“SC Lowy views the DHFL investment opportunity as a key milestone to grow its infrastructure in India. India is our number one priority as we expand our Asian footprint,” said Michel Lowy, founder and CEO of Hong Kong-based SC Lowy, a privately-owned global banking group that specialises in distressed and high-yield fixed income markets.

Three senior executives involved in the transactions had told CNBC-TV18 that of the two dozen players that had initially shown an interest in bidding for the mortgage lender, only four or five may actually submit bids.

DHFL is the first financial services company where lenders are attempting a resolution via the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. It was admitted into NCLT in December last year after RBI superseded its board owing to governance concerns. DHFL is facing claims of over Rs 94,900 crore from financial creditors in NCLT.

When the lenders to DHFL first invited Expression of Interest (EOIs) in February to acquire its assets in parts (retail, wholesale/SRA) or in entirety, as many as 24 suitors had lined up. Of these, 22 were shortlisted by lenders as eligible to submit bids for the company. However, seven months and several deadline extensions later, few remain interested. "COVID-19 has made many people rethink their investment decisions because people want to conserve cash now," said an executive advising one of the bidders.