Business Four reasons why Chennai's restaurants are barely surviving COVID-19 Updated : July 21, 2020 11:00 AM IST Barring a 10-day period sandwiched between two lockdowns, restaurants in Chennai haven't been operating dine-in services for the last four months. What has compounded the problem for restaurateurs in Chennai is a big hit on margins thanks to delivery partners like Zomato and Swiggy.