Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • Four of the largest Adani investors have a history of picking troubled companies: Report

    Four of the largest Adani investors have a history of picking troubled companies: Report

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Having over 90 percent of their assets invested into Adani Group companies, three of the four funds are under investigation by Sebi, NSDL and DRI

    Four of the largest Adani investors have a history of picking troubled companies: Report

    A group of four investment funds that have come under scrutiny for association with companies of Adani Group have a history of investing in troubled companies.

    The Mauritius-based investment funds have previously put their money in companies that have either gone bankrupt or were being investigated for breaking the law, reported Bloomberg.

    Elara India Opportunities Fund, Cresta Fund, Albula Investment Fund and APMS Investment Fund have parked over 90 percent of their managed fund value of $6.9 billion into Adani companies.

    Also read:

    Govt says 78 foreign companies registered in India last fiscal year

    Of these four, three are currently under investigation by the National Securities Depository Ltd, which froze their respective accounts. The four funds had previously invested in Winsome Diamonds and Jewellery, Sterling Biotech, Ruchi Soya Industries and Karuturi Global. Of these, owners of two companies are fugitives after defaulting on loans, and the other two went bankrupt.

    Jatin Mehta, the owner of Winsome has been declared a fugitive since 2018 over an unpaid loan of about $900 million which he wilfully defaulted on. While his location is unknown, he is still under investigation for money laundering and round-tripping.

    Nitin Sandesara and Chetan Sandesara had to flee the country when it came to light that they had used Sterling Biotech, which they had a controlling stake in, to launder their money. They also had defaulted on loans and allegedly committed round-tripping.

    Also read: Indian auto sector divided over Elon Musk's request for lower duties

    Karuturi, once the world's largest rose producer, was liquidated by creditors for Rs 18.2 billion. The company was also involved in a legal tussle with the Ethiopian government over a cancelled land lease when the company had failed to adequately develop the allotted area.

    After defaulting on payments, Ruchi Soya was labelled a wilful defaulter and entered bankruptcy, it was bought by Patanjali Group.

    Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for finance, informed Parliament in a response to Mahua Moitra, TMC representative and a former investment banker, that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had been investigating Adani Group companies.

    Also read: Flipkart Pay Later a big hit with users, crosses 42 million transactions

    However, he added that neither the funds nor Adani Group companies were being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, which is responsible for investigating serious accusations like those of round-tripping and money laundering.

    The funds have also aroused suspicion due to their strange synchronisation. Two of the funds are registered at the same address, while the third is registered on the same street. Filing reports have also shown that the companies usually invest and exit at the same time, and sometimes even hold the same percentage stake in companies.

    Tags
    Previous Article

    Demand is strong; growth is led by volume, says Sharda Cropchem’s RV Bubna

    Next Article

    Less than 5% correction in pellet prices due to monsoon: Godawari Power

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel567.90 27.35 5.06
    Tata Steel1,365.00 34.35 2.58
    SBI Life Insura1,133.40 28.25 2.56
    Divis Labs4,890.60 99.20 2.07
    IndusInd Bank992.75 16.95 1.74
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel567.90 27.45 5.08
    Tata Steel1,365.15 34.65 2.60
    IndusInd Bank992.30 16.65 1.71
    Bajaj Finserv13,985.70 184.50 1.34
    ICICI Bank685.30 7.65 1.13
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel567.90 27.35 5.06
    Tata Steel1,365.00 34.35 2.58
    SBI Life Insura1,133.40 28.25 2.56
    Divis Labs4,890.60 99.20 2.07
    IndusInd Bank992.75 16.95 1.74
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel567.90 27.45 5.08
    Tata Steel1,365.15 34.65 2.60
    IndusInd Bank992.30 16.65 1.71
    Bajaj Finserv13,985.70 184.50 1.34
    ICICI Bank685.30 7.65 1.13

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3750-0.0850-0.11
    Euro-Rupee87.7650-0.2470-0.28
    Pound-Rupee103.1240-0.2350-0.23
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6756-0.0026-0.38
    View More