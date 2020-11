SoftBank Group Corp today announced changes to its 13-member board, with four internal directors resigning. The directors who have resigned are Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Katsunori Sago, Executive Vice President Rajeev Misra, and Governor and Board Member of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia Yasir O. Al-Rumayyan.

“These initiatives are aimed at increasing the proportion of external directors on the board, and separating the management decision-making function from the business execution function to clarify the persons responsible for business execution,” a SoftBank release said.

Following the resignations, the size of the board has reduced to nine members, with a greater proportion of external board directors.

With the directors’ departures, the Board members include: Masayoshi Son, Ronald D.Fisher,

Yoshimitsu Goto, Chief Financial Officer of SoftBan, Ken Miyauchi, President and Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank Corp, Simon Segars, Chief Executive Officer of Arm Limited, Masami Iijima, Representative Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors, MITSUI & CO, Yutaka Matsuo, Professor, Graduate School of Engineering, the University of Tokyo, Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Founder and Chairman of Walden International, Inc., and Yuko Kawamoto, Professor, Waseda Business School (Graduate School of Business and Finance).