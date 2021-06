Women’s innerwear, loungewear, and personal care brand, Clovia on Thursday announced Sharen Jester Turney, former Victoria’s Secret president and the chief executive officer (CEO) will come on board as an advisor to the company.

Sharen Jester Turney is currently a board member and advisor to several global retail & technology brands and philanthropic organisations. Her expertise and advisory roles span the globe including London-based Marks and Spencer, Gloria Jeans in Russia, Cosmo Lady in China, Sweden-based global brand Happy Socks, Alliance Data, and NewStore Omnichannel platform, in the USA to name a few. Sharen was president and CEO of the global lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret for nearly two decades.

One of the key branded players in the Indian direct-to-consumer space, Clovia claims it has been scaling profitably on the back of extensive use of technology & data in all its business areas. It has worked on disrupting the innerwear supply chain and distribution through advanced tech adaptation and re-inventing the product development process to address the vast customer base across India.

Focusing on the concept of right size/fit, personalised boutique, and building intimate relationships with its customers, today Clovia has garnered over 140 million data points from its 3 million users, helping its designers iterate on designs and fits. Tracking at 100 percent growth in just 6 months, the venture claims its scaling quickly and profitably.

"As Clovia continues to scale the business to the next level, we will benefit exponentially from Sharen’s rich experience of building products, customer-centric processes and most importantly, brands that transcend borders and extend beyond the lingerie category," said Pankaj Vermani, CEO, Clovia.

"Inviting her as an advisor is in line with Clovia’s constant effort to bring international products and experience to the Indian consumer. We are excited and confident that Sharen’s global experience of building iconic brands in the past will strengthen our efforts in elevating Clovia's vision of blending Indian sensibilities with international best practices and product solutions. We are looking forward to having her support across functions of business strategy, category expansion like personal care, market insights, strengthening of brand positioning & experience, and international expansion."

Speaking on this recent alliance, Sharen Jester Turney further added, “The growth opportunity in front of Clovia is vast, which makes me excited to be a part of the Clovia team. The talent at Clovia is unique, and the team’s customer-centric approach combined with their ability to render an ultimate customer experience backed with innovation and technology makes them stay ahead of the competition and build a global success story in the coming years. Clovia’s intent of addressing all body shapes & sizes across categories and the most intimate requirements of customers across metros to Tier 2 & 3 towns is awe-inspiring. Their zeal and constant innovation in technology and product expansion will soon help them in expanding their footprint to the International market."

A direct-to-consumer women’s inner-wear, loungewear, athleisure and personal care brand, Clovia is focused on addressing key pain points for millennial women. With this latest alliance, it aims to build an innovative culture and develop international quality solution-led products.

Launched by Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant, and Suman Chowdhury in 2015, Clovia claims to sell 1 unit every 4 seconds through multiple channels including its exclusive online store www.clovia.com, Android & iOS Apps, all major online marketplaces, a network of its exclusive retail stores across India, and also through most of the premium large formats in the country.