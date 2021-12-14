Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari confirms exit, will launch edtech start-up

Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India who moved to a bigger role at the company's headquarters in the US earlier this year, is leaving the microblogging platform to launch his own edtech startup.

"After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education," he tweeted.

After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education. — Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) December 14, 2021

His decision comes shortly after Twitter got its new CEO Parag Agrawal, as co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the role.

Maheshwari, who joined Twitter in April 2019 as its managing director for its India operations, moved into a new role in August this year , based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, and focused on 'New Market Entry'.

Maheswari joined Twitter after serving as a CEO – Digital, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. Before that, he was heading Flipkart’s seller ecosystem.