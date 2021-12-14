0

Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari confirms exit, will launch edtech start-up

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India, is leaving the microblogging platform to launch his own edtech startup.

Manish Maheshwari, the former head of Twitter India who moved to a bigger role at the company's headquarters in the US earlier this year, is leaving the microblogging platform to launch his own edtech startup.
"After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education," he tweeted.
His decision comes shortly after Twitter got its new CEO Parag Agrawal, as co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down from the role.
Maheshwari, who joined Twitter in April 2019 as its managing director for its India operations, moved into a new role in August this year, based in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, and focused on 'New Market Entry'.
Maheswari joined Twitter after serving as a CEO – Digital, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. Before that, he was heading Flipkart’s seller ecosystem.
