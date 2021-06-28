Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • business>
      • Former Toshiba board chairman had support rate of 43.7% at AGM

      Former Toshiba board chairman had support rate of 43.7% at AGM

      Profile image
      By Reuters | IST (Published)
      Mini

      Toshiba Corp's former board chairman lost his bid for re-election last week with a support rate of 43.74 percent, according to a breakdown of the vote that marked a watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan. Some 56 percent of the votes were lodged against his reappointment.

      Former Toshiba board chairman had support rate of 43.7% at AGM
      Toshiba Corp's former board chairman lost his bid for re-election last week with a support rate of 43.74 percent, according to a breakdown of the vote that marked a watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan. Some 56 percent of the votes were lodged against his reappointment.
      Critics argued that Osamu Nagayama had to step down to take responsibility for the board's resistance to address allegations that Toshiba and the trade ministry colluded to block foreign shareholders from gaining influence at last year's annual general meeting.
      Also Read:
      Shareholders oust Toshiba board chairman in major win for Japan governance
      But his supporters say his failure to win re-election will only set back Toshiba further, depriving the industrial conglomerate, which has lurched from crisis to crisis since an accounting scandal in 2015, of an experienced leadership.
      CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa was appointed as interim chairman. Tsunakawa retook the CEO position in April after Toshiba's previous chief executive left, but Tsunakawa has said he does not plan to stay for too long.
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Expect double-digit growth when things become normal: Finolex Industries

      Next Article

      RIL's solar energy foray: Former Thermax MD lays down the challenges

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Divis Labs4,325.00 76.25 1.79
      Dr Reddys Labs5,403.95 94.65 1.78
      Hindalco382.30 6.40 1.70
      Adani Ports723.25 11.05 1.55
      ONGC122.75 1.85 1.53
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Dr Reddys Labs5,402.80 91.45 1.72
      Tata Steel1,179.45 14.45 1.24
      Sun Pharma679.15 6.95 1.03
      Tech Mahindra1,099.00 9.75 0.90
      NTPC116.60 0.55 0.47
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Divis Labs4,325.00 76.25
      Dr Reddys Labs5,403.95 94.65
      Hindalco382.30 6.40
      Adani Ports723.25 11.05
      ONGC122.75 1.85
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Dr Reddys Labs5,402.80 91.45
      Tata Steel1,179.45 14.45
      Sun Pharma679.15 6.95
      Tech Mahindra1,099.00 9.75
      NTPC116.60 0.55

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.21750.01750.02
      Euro-Rupee88.5410-0.0210-0.02
      Pound-Rupee103.16000.22300.22
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67030.00080.12
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      HDFC Life700.40 -25.55
      Titan Company1,726.25 -27.60
      TCS3,347.00 -33.80
      Maruti Suzuki7,577.50 -71.50
      Shree Cements28,458.65 -270.45
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Titan Company1,726.35 -29.10
      TCS3,348.70 -32.00
      Maruti Suzuki7,572.85 -70.85
      Bajaj Finserv12,392.80 -95.95
      Bajaj Finance6,027.45 -47.20
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      HDFC Life700.40 -25.55 -3.52
      Titan Company1,726.25 -27.60 -1.57
      TCS3,347.00 -33.80 -1.00
      Maruti Suzuki7,577.50 -71.50 -0.93
      Shree Cements28,458.65 -270.45 -0.94
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Titan Company1,726.35 -29.10 -1.66
      TCS3,348.70 -32.00 -0.95
      Maruti Suzuki7,572.85 -70.85 -0.93
      Bajaj Finserv12,392.80 -95.95 -0.77
      Bajaj Finance6,027.45 -47.20 -0.78

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.21750.01750.02
      Euro-Rupee88.5410-0.0210-0.02
      Pound-Rupee103.16000.22300.22
      Rupee-100 Yen0.67030.00080.12
      View More