Business

Former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya to head Salesforce India operations, says report

Updated : March 17, 2020 09:19 PM IST

According to the report, Arundhati Bhattacharya will take charge on April 20 and report to Ulrik Nehammer, General Manager APAC.

Arundhati Bhattacharya joins a growing number of women leaders in India for multinational companies.