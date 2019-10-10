Former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh and Sunil Godhwani arrested by Delhi Police

Former promoter of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited Shivinder Singh and former Religare chief Sunil Godhwani were arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police based on a complaint filed by Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

The Delhi Police is on the lookout for former Ranbaxy chief executive officer of Ranbaxy Malvinder Singh in the cheating case.

Earlier this year, an FIR was registered following the complaint by RFL against the warring Singh brothers, Religare Enterprises Ltd's former CMD Sunil Godhwani and N.K. Ghosal, a stockbroker and associate of Shivinder Mohan Singh.

The complainant has alleged that the company and its subsidiary Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) have been cheated and its properties worth "hundreds of crores have been misappropriated, siphoned off and diverted through a labyrinth of financial transactions."

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered "on the complaint of Religare Finvest (RFL) that Malvinder M. Singh, Shivinder M. Singh and others having control on REL, put RFL in poor financial condition by disbursing loans to entities controlled by them causing loss of Rs 2,397 crore to RFL", the Economic Offences Wing (EOW)of Delhi Police said in a tweet.

The complainant alleges in the FIR that the Singh brothers, in collusion with co-accused, had "orchestrated the financial scam in or around 2016".

It also accuses the two brothers of hatching "a well thought out and organised criminal conspiracy by which a financial scam of huge magnitude has been effected (sic)."

The complainant has sought tracing and restitution of its properties. Singh brothers were promoters of REL till February 2018.