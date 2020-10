The Gupta Family Group (GFG) Alliance, which houses all businesses and investments associated with British businessman Sanjeev Gupta, has named former Supreme Court Justice and most-recently chairperson of NCLAT SJ Mukhopadhaya on its global advisory board.

Mukhopadhaya is one of the 17 board members named by GFC on Tuesday and is the only Indian on the list. Sanjeev Gupta, GFG Alliance's Executive Chairman said, "The Global Advisory Board's depth and breadth of expertise will be enormously valuable to GFG Alliance’s future by providing independent strategic advice and guidance particularly as we reinforce our commitment to Environment, Social and Governance and continue to improve transparency across the group. We’re delighted to have made a great start in securing high-quality members who will guide us on best practice and in meeting our industry-leading target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We will be building out the Board’s expertise further and look forward to welcoming new members."

During his tenure as chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Justice Mukhopadhaya presided over several cases involving Liberty House, which is part of GFG Alliance. These include cases like Adhunik Metaliks, Amtek Auto, Bhushan Power and ABG Shipyard -- where Liberty House was an interested applicant.

While it did not win bids for Amtek Auto, Bhushan Power or ABG Shipyard, GFG Alliance's Liberty House was eventually given the green signal for Adhunik Metaliks by NCLAT.