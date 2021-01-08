Business Former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri joins Strides Group Updated : January 08, 2021 10:10 AM IST Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined global pharma major Strides Group as an advisor and will also serve as a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma. In November 2020, Puri was roped in by US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group as a senior advisor. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply