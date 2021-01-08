  • SENSEX
Former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri joins Strides Group

Updated : January 08, 2021 10:10 AM IST

Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined global pharma major Strides Group as an advisor and will also serve as a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma.
In November 2020, Puri was roped in by US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group as a senior advisor.
