Former CEO Travis Kalanick to depart Uber’s board

Uber said on Tuesday that Travis Kalanick, its former CEO, will step down from the company’s board of directors effective December 31.

Kalanick is leaving the board to “focus on his new business and philanthropic endeavors”, a statement issued by the company said. He is now working on his latest venture, CloudKitchens, which rents out space to restaurateurs for delivery-based businesses.

Kalanick, the co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Though he resigned amid concerns that he had fostered an unhealthy workplace environment, he remained on Uber’s board.

The tech entrepreneur turned Uber into the world’s largest ride-services company that revolutionised the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.

“Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I’m enormously grateful for Travis’ vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member,” Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in the statement.

“Uber has been a part of my life for the past 10 years,” Kalanick said in a statement. “At the close of the decade, and with the company now public, it seems like the right moment for me to focus on my current business and philanthropic pursuits. I’m proud of all that Uber has achieved, and I will continue to cheer for its future from the sidelines. I want to thank the board, Dara and the entire Uber team for everything they have done to further the Uber mission,” he stated.