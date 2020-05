Footwear retail chain Aldo last week filed for bankruptcy protection in its home country Canada, saying the coronavirus pandemic had put “too much pressure” on its business and cash flows.

“ALDO is one of the world’s leading fashion footwear and accessory brands with a solid track record of growth and profitability for almost half a century. It is no secret that the retail industry has experienced rapid and significant change over the last several years,” Aldo CEO David Bensadoun said in a statement released May 7.

“We were making strong progress with the transformation of our business to tackle these challenges; however, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put too much pressure on our business and our cash flows," Bensadoun added.

Aldo said it would undertake similar proceedings in US and Switzerland.

As part of the procedure, Aldo said it would restructure its organization and would continue online operations and restart its offline stores in Canada once lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Aldo has over 8,000 employees worldwide and manages about 700 stories, according to documents filed with the court. Consulting firm EY is managing the bankruptcy process.