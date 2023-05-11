Focus on generative AI will continue, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

IT major Infosys will continue to focus on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) as they look forward at improving efficiency and growth, said the company’s CEO Salil Parekh.

Talking to CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar on the sidelines of Indian Business Leaders Awards, Parekh noted that there is an enormous attention on generative AI.

“As we look ahead, there's enormous attention on generative AI. There's a lot of work going on, on automation, on cost on efficiency with clients. So we'll continue to focus on that,” he said.

Parekh said a huge impact will be seen in productivity through open source generative AI platforms, wherein they are putting all of our software development tools onto the platform, which then creates further efficiency and benefits for our developers.

The company is looking into how broadly such tools can be used to improve efficiency, and there is a focus on simplifying and standardizing the tools so that they can have more impact, he said.

Parekh said that more and more people will be engaged in generative AI as the “spectrum of what is addressable expands”, and so this, would ensure more growth.

On the larger outlook for technology, the industry leader said that every technology has a cycle of disruption and continuity. “What we see with large enterprises is many previous technologies still exist, and the new technologies integrate,” he said.

And the impact on technology in a possibly slowing economy will depend on how the economic environment plays out, he said, adding that they will monitor the environment in Europe and US for this.