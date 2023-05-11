Focus on generative AI will continue, says Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

IT major Infosys will continue to focus on generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) as they look forward at improving efficiency and growth, said the company’s CEO Salil Parekh.

Talking to CNBC-TV18’s Reema Tendulkar on the sidelines of Indian Business Leaders Awards, Parekh noted that there is an enormous attention on generative AI.

“As we look ahead, there's enormous attention on generative AI. There's a lot of work going on, on automation, on cost on efficiency with clients. So we'll continue to focus on that,” he said.