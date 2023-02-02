Consumption slows compared to September quarter, rural volumes under pressure: NeilsenIQ update

English
business News

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 4:07:23 PM IST (Published)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

The rural market, which contributes nearly 35 percent of the total FMCG sales, saw its volume declining 2.8 percent, in contrast, urban volumes rose 1.6 percent.

The Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry has seen a decline in growth in the December quarter of the calendar year 2022 due to a slump in rural demand, according to Nielsen IQ’s report. The industry witnessed a growth of 7.6 percent in the December quarter, which is much lower than the 9.2 percent seen in the preceding quarter.

The report also said that the industry witnessed a price growth of 7.9 percent in the December quarter as compared to 9.9 percent a year earlier.


In the December quarter, volume growth in the FMCG sector dropped 0.3 percent, compared with a 0.6 percent decline over the previous quarter.



Although overall FMCG volume growth was negative in the December quarter, absolute values as well as volumes were above pre-pandemic levels, the report pointed out.

Traditional trade has seen a 1.5 percent volume degrowth in the December quarter, making it the fifth straight quarter of decline, while modern trade maintained a double-digit value growth at 23.3 percent.

In terms of segments, the food segment performed well compared to the non-food space in the December quarter. The food sector has seen a growth of 8.6 percent in the December quarter and volume in the space rose 1.6 percent. The non-food space has witnessed a 7.4 percent growth while the volume dropped by 4.6 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
