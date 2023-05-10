English
FMCG industry grows 10.2% in Q1 2023, volumes turn positive after six quarters of decline

FMCG industry grows 10.2% in Q1 2023, volumes turn positive after six quarters of decline

By Shilpa Ranipeta  May 10, 2023 6:05:56 PM IST (Published)

NielsenIQ has said that in line with stabilisation in retail inflation, price growth further dropped in Q1 of 2023 to 6.9 percent compared to 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, aiding the revival in consumption growth.

Indicating signs of revival in consumer demand, India’s FMCG industry has registered a value growth of 10.2 percent in the January-March quarter of 2023, according to NielsenIQ’s latest FMCG quarterly snapshot.

NIQ has said that in line with stabilisation in retail inflation, price growth further dropped in Q1 (calendar year 2023) to 6.9 percent compared to 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, aiding the revival in consumption growth.
Volumes also turned positive this quarter. The industry has seen a volume growth of 3.1 percent in Q1 2023, as against a decline of 0.3 percent in Q4 2023 (October to December quarter). In the same quarter last year (Q12022), volumes had declined by 4.1 percent.
