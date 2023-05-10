FMCG industry grows 10.2% in Q1 2023, volumes turn positive after six quarters of decline

NielsenIQ has said that in line with stabilisation in retail inflation, price growth further dropped in Q1 of 2023 to 6.9 percent compared to 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, aiding the revival in consumption growth.

Indicating signs of revival in consumer demand, India’s FMCG industry has registered a value growth of 10.2 percent in the January-March quarter of 2023, according to NielsenIQ’s latest FMCG quarterly snapshot.

Live Tv

Loading...

NIQ has said that in line with stabilisation in retail inflation, price growth further dropped in Q1 (calendar year 2023) to 6.9 percent compared to 7.9 percent in the previous quarter, aiding the revival in consumption growth.