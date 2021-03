The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF)— a non-government body that includes various dealers, distributors and stockiest of all FMCG companies — has written an open letter to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over the Future Group-Reliance Industries deal.

The letter, a copy of which is with CNBC-TV18, comes at a time when Mukesh Ambani and Bezos are fighting over India’s booming retail industry.

The letter starts with the members of AICPDF taking a dig at Bezos by saying, “Greetings from India where hundreds of our members and their families are suffering on account of your unwarranted adventurism.” They have also asked Amazon not to block the Future Group-Reliance Industries deal.

Alleging that Future Group owes Rs 6,000 crore to small vendors and suppliers, the letter states: “These dues are pending for payment since March 2020. The announcement of the Future-Reliance deal in August 2020 had given us hope that our dues will be cleared soon. (sic)”

The Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has struck a deal with Reliance to sell off its retail, warehousing and logistics business for Rs 24,000 crore. Amazon is locked in a bitter legal battle with Future Group over the sale of its assets to Reliance.

The letter further states: “While you continue with your Great Game of world domination, we have become what is called “collateral damage”. Payments of our members are blocked. Our families are in great financial stress and suffering from mental and emotional distress. (sic)”

The members, in the letter, also asked Bezos to “back off from this petty war” or clear their debts. “…and if you are so litigation hungry, go and sue Kishore Biyani anywhere you like (sic),” states the letter.

Towards the end of the letter, the AICPDF also mentioned that they planned to send “Get Well Soon” cards by India Post to Amazon’s office in Bengaluru.