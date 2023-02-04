FM Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget 2023 focuses on inclusive growth, regulators monitoring Adani situation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 4 said regulators are monitoring the developments on the Adani group and they are independent to function.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday during a meeting with stakeholders said that growth was the main focus of the Budget 2023 presented by her. The budget establishes both fiscal consolidation and growth, especially inclusive growth, Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also said that regulators are monitoring the developments on the Adani Group and they are independent to function.

