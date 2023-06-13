CNBC TV18
Flourish launches operations in United States as part of global expansion strategy

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 1:00:56 AM IST (Updated)

The brand curate products that meet eco-friendly criteria, ensuring responsible sourcing, reducing waste and promoting production practices to minimize environmental impact.

Flourish, a tech-enabled ecosystem of responsible manufacturers, has launched its operations in the United States as a part of its global expansion strategy. The move will provide global market to local artisans while making sustainable lifestyle products, it said in a statement.

The company was incubated by Industree Crafts Foundation and was formally launched in 2021, ensuring the creation of an ecosystem for responsible production and consumption. They are targeting people in the age group of 28 to 35 and above, who are invested in the well-being of the planet, conscious lifestyles and are interested in mindful purchases and artisanal products.
