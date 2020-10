Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 is now live. The Diwali special sale includes lucrative offers and discounts on various product categories. This festive sale continue till November 4.

The Big Diwali sale 2020 on Flipkart offers an enticing opportunity to book your favourite gadgets at a discounted price. If you missed out on the previous festive sales, then this is your chance to grab your most preferred smartphone.

Here is a list of the best deals on mobile phones:

1. Apple iPhone XR

In this festive Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart is offering Apple's iPhone XR of 64GB storage, at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999. The market price of the smartphone is currently Rs. 52,500. With an exchange offer users can avail an instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,360. Paying with an Axis Bank card will further help you grab an additional 10 percent off.

2. iPhone SE

Currently, Apple's iPhone SE 64GB is again down to Rs. 32,999 as opposed to its MRP of Rs. 42,500 on the new festive sale. The Axis Bank credit card users can further avail a discount of Rs. 3,000 on this purchase.

3. Samsung Galaxy S20+

The e-commerce giant is selling this spectacular Samsung's Galaxy S20+ at Rs. 49,999 as compared to its original price of Rs. 83,000. In this Big Diwali Sale, you can also try the bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,850 as an additional discount.

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Interestingly, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is again available at its Big Billion Days sale rates. This week Note 10+ can be purchased at Rs. 59,999. Furthermore, users can avail a no-cost EMI option. Galaxy Note 10+ houses a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a quad rear camera setup.

5. iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro is now selling at Rs. 79,999 as opposed to its market price of Rs. 1,06,600 in this Flipkart's Big Diwali sale of 2020. Users can further avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 by using an Axis Bank credit card.

6. LG G8X ThinQ

For LG's G8X ThinQ smartphone, the festive sale is offering the LG G8X ThinQ at a discounted price of Rs. 24,990 as compared to its original price of Rs. 70,000.

7. Poco M2 Pro

Presently, Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 as opposed to MRP of Rs. 16,999 during this Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. Additionally, Poco M2 Pro supports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset.