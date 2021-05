Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart said on Tuesday in the past three months, over March – May 2021, it has hired 23,000 people across the country in various capacities across its supply chain, including delivery executives.

”The growing demand for e-commerce services across the country as people continue to remain indoors to fight the virus has necessitated a ramp-up of our supply chain, creating thousands of employment opportunities”, Senior Vice- President, Supply Chain at Flipkart, Hemant Badri said.

The company said in a statement it is also undertaking training programmes for its direct hires in various aspects of the supply chain.

