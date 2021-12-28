Flipkart creates ESOP pool of Rs 17,000 crore; highest in India: Report

E-commerce platform Flipkart has created a Rs 17,000-crore ESOP pool, the highest stock options allocated to employees among Indian technology companies.

An ESOP or employee stock options plan gives workers ownership interest in the company in the form of shares.

The Walmart-owned homegrown e-tailer joins new-age companies like Oyo, Paytm, Nykaa and Zomato which also created a high ESOP pool, the Economic Times reported quoting data exclusively sourced from search firm Longhouse Consulting.

Oyo created an ESOP pool of Rs 7,569 crore, Zomato had Rs 5,639 crore, Paytm Rs 4,571 crore and Nykaa Rs 4,280 crore.

Zomato and Nykaa, which debuted on the Indian bourses earlier this year, generated a windfall for employees and investors with the listing.

Learning platforms UpGrad and Byju's put together ESOP pools of Rs 427 crore and Rs 3,092 crore, respectively.

ShareChat, a social media platform in regional languages which entered the unicorn club in April, created an ESOP pool of Rs 462 crore.

With more companies conducting buyback programmes , Indian start-ups have seen a record year for ESOPs. Between July 2020 and November 2021, 40 Indian start-ups bought back ESOPs worth Rs 3,200 crore, an earlier ET report said.

In July, Flipkart announced one of the largest buybacks of the year worth Rs 600 crore. Around 6,000 employees of the e-commerce platform were said to have the option to liquidate up to 10 percent of their vested ESOPs, a Times of India report said.

Although ESOPs present a good possibility of wealth creation, employees often face challenges such as taxation while exercising options, said an expert.