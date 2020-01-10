Business
Flipkart cofounder Sachin Bansal acquires DHFL Gen Insurance
Updated : January 10, 2020 09:52 AM IST
Sachin Bansal has reportedly bought the entire stake in the insurer, held by Kapil Wadhawan-owned WGC.
The deal has been routed through Navi Technologies, formerly BAC Acquisitions.
DHFL General Insurance has about Rs 400 crore assets under management.
