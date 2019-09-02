Business
Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal sells shares worth $14 million to Tiger Global
Updated : September 02, 2019 11:25 AM IST
Flipkart co-founder and former chief executive officer Binny Bansal has sold additional shares in the e-commerce giant to Tiger Global.
The sale pocketed Bansal upwards of $14 million, based on the Walmart's acquisition price for Flipkart from 2018.Â
Bansal's stake in FlipkartÂ stands at 3 percent.
