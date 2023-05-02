Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 4 — big discounts on iPhone 13, other gadgets

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top mobile phone models like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and others will be available at a heavy discount during the sale which will go live on May 4 and last for a week ending on May 10.
The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is beginning from May 4 and it promises huge offers on electronic gadgets, including TWS headphones, smart televisions, laptops, mobile phones and many more. The sale will go live on May 4 and last for a week ending on May 10. The Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this sale from May 4 while all other customers will be able to avail offers from May 5.
During the sale, the State Bank Of India debit and credit card users will be able to claim 10 percent instant discounts. Paytm wallet users will get Rs 100 cashback if payment is made using this online platform.
According to the tease page of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, top mobile phone models like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and others will be available at a heavy discount.