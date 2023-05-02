Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 4 — big discounts on iPhone 13, other gadgets

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top mobile phone models like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and others will be available at a heavy discount during the sale which will go live on May 4 and last for a week ending on May 10.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is beginning from May 4 and it promises huge offers on electronic gadgets, including TWS headphones, smart televisions, laptops, mobile phones and many more. The sale will go live on May 4 and last for a week ending on May 10. The Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this sale from May 4 while all other customers will be able to avail offers from May 5.

During the sale, the State Bank Of India debit and credit card users will be able to claim 10 percent instant discounts. Paytm wallet users will get Rs 100 cashback if payment is made using this online platform.

According to the tease page of the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, top mobile phone models like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and others will be available at a heavy discount.

Here are some of the top offers that the e-commerce giant has made public.

Smartphones

During the sale, POCO C55 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM) will be available at Rs 7,999. Customers who use Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions are eligible for an additional 10 percent discount. The Google Pixel 6a will be available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for Rs 25,999, while the Realme GT Neo 3T will be available for a discounted price of Rs 19,999. Several other smartphones are up for grabs at a discounted price.

Flipkart has announced that the iPhone 13 will be offered at a large discount during the Big Saving Days Sale. However, the precise discount has not yet been made public. Currently, the phone is available at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart.

Televisions

Buyers can purchase the Samsung Crystal 4K (55 inch) Ultra HD LED Smart Tizen TV for a discounted price of Rs 45,990. Customers who use the Flipkart Axis Bank card will receive a 5 percent cashback on this deal. The Mi X series Smart TV (43 inch) with Ultra HD LED will be available at the price of Rs 28,999.

Laptops

According to Flipkart, laptops and other electronic gadgets will be available at a discount of up to 80 percent. The Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can also get extra cashback on purchasing laptops. Buyers can purchase the Lenovo Ryzen 3 Hexa Core for Rs 33,990 and can get a 5 percent cashback for this deal with the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Similarly, a 5 percent cashback will be available on the purchase of the Realme Intel Evo core i5 11th generation laptop.

Additionally, Flipkart hinted at the inclusion of ‘curtain raiser deals,’ which will be made public starting from May 1. As it has done in previous sale events, it is likely that the platform will announce the discounted price of the iPhone 13 during one of these deals.

