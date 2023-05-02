Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 4 — big discounts on iPhone 13, other gadgets

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is beginning from May 4 and it promises huge offers on electronic gadgets, including TWS headphones, smart televisions, laptops, mobile phones and many more. The sale will go live on May 4 and last for a week ending on May 10. The Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this sale from May 4 while all other customers will be able to avail offers from May 5.