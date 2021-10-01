Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival to start from Oct 3: Best deals on smartphones

E-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart are all geared up for their festive sales. Both Amazon's Great Indian Festive Sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will start from October 3.

The Amazon sale opens for prime users a day earlier and Flipkart too will allow plus users to shop from October 2.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best deals on smartphones

During the sale, there will be discount on smartphones like iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy F62, and Pixel 4A. There will be instant bank discounts for ICICI and Axis Bank customers along with assured cashback on UPI and Paytm.

Flipkart will offer huge discounts on iPhones. The iPhone SE (2nd gen) will be available for Rs 25,999 for the 64 GB internal storage variant. The 128 GB variant will be available at a price of Rs 30,999 and the 256 GB will be available for Rs 40,999.

Google Pixel 4A's sale price will be revealed soon. Currently, there is a cryptic price tag of Rs 2_,999. The price is expected to be somewhere around Rs 25,999 for the 128 GB storage variant. The price can be further reduced by using bank offers.

Another smartphone, Realme 8i with 4GB RAM will come with a price tag of Rs 11,999 down from Rs 15,999. Its other variant with 6GB of RAM will also be on sale for Rs 14,999.

There will be huge discounts on some other models like Realme Narzo 50A, Realme Narzo 50i, Realme C21Y, Realme C25Y, Realme GT Master Edition 5G, Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme 8 5G, Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme GT 5G, Realme X7 Pro. The Realme 8s will be available for a starting price of Rs 16,999 down from Rs 20,999.

The Poco X3 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999. It will be available for Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will cost Rs 18,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant.

Poco's other smartphone-like Poco C31 will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999, Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999 and now it will be available for a starting price of Rs 14,999, Poco F3 GT 5G will be available from Rs 26,999 (originally priced at Rs. 32,999). The company is also offering a big discount on its bestseller Poco C3 which will come with a starting price of Rs 6,299 (originally priced at Rs 9,999).

There will be huge discounts on smartphones from Micromax, Motorola, Infiinix, Samsung, and Oppo.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festive Sale: Best deals on smartphones

The company will give EMI options and will various exchange offers on most of the devices. In addition to this, there will also be a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank cards.

The Vivo V21e 5G will be available for a starting price of Rs 24,999. The Vivo Y73 will come with a price tag of Rs 20,990 and the Vivo will cost Rs 34,990. Tecno Spark 7T will be listed for Rs 8,499. It is sold for Rs 9,499 as of now. The Redmi 9A will cost somewhere around 6,799.

There will be huge discounts on OnePlus phones as well. The OnePlus 9R 5G will be available for Rs 34,999 and the OnePlus 9 5G for Rs 39,999. OnePlus 9 Pro, which is originally priced at Rs 64,999, will be available for Rs 57,999. The OnePlus Nord CE will cost Rs 23,499, One Plus Nord 2 with a price of Rs 28,499, and the OnePlus 8T for Rs 35,499.

The e-commerce giant will be offering Oppo F19 Pro 5G for Rs 25,990, Oppo A54 for 16,990, Oppo A74 5G for Rs 15,990, and Oppo A16 will cost Rs 13,990.

The company will also offer discounts on Samsung as the Galaxy M52 will be available for Rs 25,999, Galaxy M32 for Rs 15,999, Galaxy M12 for Rs 9,499, Samsung Galaxy M51 for Rs 19,999, and Galaxy M21 for Rs 12,499. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available for Rs 44,999. This phone was launched for Rs 77,999 in August 2020.