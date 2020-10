Flipkart's Big Billion Day Sale 2020 has kickstarted for everyone on Friday at noon. The seventh edition of the sale went live on Thursday only for its exclusive Flipkart Plus members. The six-day shopping carnival is offering enticing deals and discounts on a large range of products spread across a long list of categories.

Here's a list of some handpicked smartphones deals from the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2020 today:

Best smartphone deals under 15,000

If you are concerned about the affordability of a smartphone, these offers will give you a sigh of relief.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy F41 model with a storage capacity of (6GB +64GB) at a price of Rs. 14,499 only. On the prepaid mode of payment, this includes an extra Rs. 1000 off.

Poco M2 Pro

During this festive sale, the Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999. Though, the market price of the device is at Rs. 16,999, that's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its actual selling price online. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset and supported by 6GB of RAM.

Realme 7

Realme 7 is priced at Rs. 13,999. The mobile houses a storage capacity of (6GB+64GB) with Rs. 1000 off.

OPPO F15

The Big Billion Sale is presenting OPPO's F15 model with a discount of Rs. 6000. The mobile will be available for purchase at Rs. 14,990.

Vivo Y20

Vivo's Y20 mobile set is starting at Rs. 12,990 with an extra discount of Rs. 1000 on exchange.

Best smartphone deals under 20,000

iPhone SE 2020

The eye candy of this list is iPhone's SE 2020 model. The price can easily be brought down to Rs.20,000 or even lesser by using the Flipkart’s exchange offer. The exchange value, however, will depend on the phone that’s being offered.

Samsung A21s

Samsung's A21s model is priced at Rs. 17,499. The sale offers Rs. 2500 off on MRP. The mobile is backed with (6GB+128GB) storage.

Redmi K20

Purchasing Redmi's K20 model will cost you Rs. 18,999, with Rs. 4000 off on its actual price.

POCO X2

POCO X2 is available at Rs. 16,499. The mobile comes with 6GB+64GB storage.

Best smartphone deals under 40,000

iPhone XR

This list features Apple's iPhone XR model. The smartphone will be available at Rs.37,999. Interestingly, Flipkart's sale offers a whooping discount of Rs.14,501 on this purchase.

Samsung A71