Flipkart and Adani Group announced on Monday a strategic partnership focused on strengthening supply chain infrastructure and data centre capabilities. The move is expected to generate 2,500 jobs as well.

The partnership will be a two-pronged one. Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Limited, the end-to-end logistics service provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited, to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure to serve its customers.

Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Private Limited Chennai based facility. Adaniconnex Private Limited is a new joint venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited.

Flipkart claims that the move will generate 2,500 direct jobs as well. Adani Logistics Limited will construct a 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart.

The second part of the real will see Flipkart develop its third data centre at the AdaniConnecX facility as a part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country.

Just a week back, billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy conglomerate has become India's third group to cross USD 100 billion in market capitalisation with shares of four of its six listed companies soaring to an all-time high.

The total market cap of Adani Group's six listed companies at the close of trading on Tuesday was Rs 7.84 lakh crore or USD 106.8 billion, according to stock exchange data.