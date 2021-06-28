Home

    Fintech startup Slice raises USD 20 million

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Fintech startup Slice on Monday announced that it has raised USD 20 million from existing investors Gunosy and Blume Ventures among others. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has also added two features to its "super card".

    Members can get up to 2 percent rewards on every card transaction which are instantly redeemable to cash, the credit card platform said in a statement. "Members can 'slice' their card bills over three months for free, which means they can get up to 90 days interest-free period - the longest in the industry", it said.
    Slice said it has seen rapid growth since the launch of its card in 2019. It has now three million-plus registered users and growing consistently at 25 percent month-on-month, the statement said.
    The company said its super card is accepted at 99.95 percent of merchants across the country that accept Visa. "With these new developments, Slice is ready to take on the credit card industry", the statement said.
