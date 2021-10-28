Find your next #workfromhome job on LinkedIn; here’s what Indian employers feel about it

Professional online network LinkedIn has rolled out remote, on-site, and hybrid job search features after receiving overwhelming demand for flexible workplace searches in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The features also include #OpenToWork filters to meet jobseekers’ need for greater flexibility at their new places of work. Workplace policies and hiring environment have seen a tectonic shift since the pandemic hit about two years ago.

A report shared by LinkedIn said business leaders in India were the most confident in the entire Asia Pacific (APAC) region in leading a distributed workforce. According to the report, 9 in 10 business leaders in India are open to offering job sharing possibilities. The number of companies that are offering work from anywhere, even from other countries, is as high as 78 percent in India.

With such high numbers in terms of a hybrid work culture, India is leading the APAC region. The numbers for other regions stand at 68 percent for job sharing and 58 percent for work from another country.

For such transformative policies to get implemented, there are various pitfalls that Indian leaders have to navigate. Some of the bumps include substandard work, which is a concern for 39 percent of leaders, lesser collaboration between employees troubles 37 percent leaders and bad customer experience is the concern for 36 percent managers.

The main purpose of introducing these new features is to provide jobseekers transparency and flexibility while looking for new opportunities. The tools will also help jobseekers clearly state their preferred flexible working model and help them learn more about workplace policies. The tools are also meant to assist jobseekers effectively manage their side hustles.

