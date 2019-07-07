American multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested on sex charges
Updated : July 07, 2019 09:29 PM IST
Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody and is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court.
One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.
