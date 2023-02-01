English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness News

People free to continue with old tax regime, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

People free to continue with old tax regime, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

People free to continue with old tax regime, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 1, 2023 4:54:10 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

People who believe that the old tax regime, which allows exemptions, is beneficial to them are free to continue in that scheme, but the government is taking efforts to make the new tax regime without exemptions attractive enough to people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday (February 1).

People who believe that the old tax regime, which allows exemptions, is beneficial to them are free to continue in that scheme, but the government is taking efforts to make the new tax regime without exemptions attractive enough to people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday (February 1).

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Budget 2023 — Let the opposition use today's session effectively sans typical disruption tactics

Feb 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Budget 2023: From improved GST structure to inverted duty reforms, the EV sector want a mega growth push

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

India's Economic Survey shifts the narrative to 'quality of life'

Jan 31, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Budget 2023: Prioritising defence and innovation

Jan 31, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


She was speaking at at a press conference after presenting the budget 2023 earlier in the day.
She said the government was working on making the new tax regime attractive for taxpayers. "If rates are so low, you are going to benefit net net," she said.
Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said that 60% of the tax revenue of the country has come from the new tax regime.
On the reduction in the surcharge on the highest income group, Malhotra said that the earlier tax rate was one of the highest and even higher than those in developed countries.
Expenditure secretary TV Somanathan added that the theme behind the lower rates and even in the new tax regime was a move towards lower rates but fewer avoidance measures and exemptions.
Women empowerment, especially in rural areas, digital training of people for industrial revolution 4.0, development of tourism destinations and swifter transition to renewable energy are the major focus areas of the budget 2023, she said.
“This is a beautifully balanced budget. The Rs 10 lakh crore capex will give a big leg up to investment from the government,” she said.
Also read:
Tax rebate limit raised to Rs 7 lakh under new regime — Check proposed tax slabs here
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Feb 1, 2023 4:16 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Budget 2023Income TaxNirmala Sitharaman

Previous Article

Budget 2023: Shrimp stocks react mixed on cut in duties, agri credit target enhanced to Rs 20 lakh crore

Next Article

Dixon Technologies gets a boost from lower customs duty on electronic components

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X